Squeezed at home, priced out abroad: SA families can pivot to universities in Mauritius, UAE and Malaysia: Brent Morris (Sable International)

Linda van Tilburg (00:00)

Well, it's that time of the year when school leavers and their parents start thinking hard about where they want to study, and going overseas is a really attractive option.

Oxford and Harvard sound tempting, especially for top students, and a sports scholarship in the US... now that sounds promising. But those aren't the only options out there. And with the cost of these destinations climbing so steeply, more families are starting to look elsewhere.

Well, joining me today is Brent Morris from Sable International to talk us through some of these alternative options, and also about their Study Abroad Expo where you can find out more.

Hi Brent Morris, so nice to see you again.

Brent Morris (01:15.384)

Hi Linda, it's great to be on your show and yeah, thanks for having me. I appreciate you inviting me.

Linda van Tilburg (01:20.911)

So, can we first talk about how the study abroad landscape has changed for South Africans over the past few years, particularly regarding cost?

Brent Morris (01:30.488)

For sure. I think traditionally South Africa has always leaned towards the USA and the United Kingdom as study destinations. But what we are seeing, especially in the last two years and this year we're tracking for the September intake, which is one of our biggest, and going into February next year is a shift more and more towards cost-effective options.

As South African universities are becoming more and more oversubscribed, we're seeing more and more students now having to look at alternative options, especially around specific programme or specific courses that aren't always available at local private universities.

With more detailed programme, students tend to struggle to get into the local public universities and then find the right programme at private universities. And again, I'm not saying that local universities are not good they are fantastic, and I think that's part of the problem. South Africa as a country has just not kept up with keeping the volume available for how many students are coming through. Our youth population is ever-growing, and it's getting harder and harder to get into these really good universities, specifically around niche programme.

Engineering programme, psychology, health programme, and medicine it just becomes really, really hard to get in. And we're seeing more and more international universities expand into different countries to offer different types of programmes at a much more affordable price point.

So, if you're happy, I can jump into some of those countries, and we can look at the different options for students and what that could look like.

Linda van Tilburg (03:09.167)

I just wanted to ask you, which countries are you seeing as the strongest alternatives to the usual UK/US route right now?

Brent Morris (03:17.207)

So, I think what's quite exciting is countries like Mauritius, the UAE, and Malaysia. They've actually got Australian, UK, and even US campuses set up in-country.

So, you can go to Mauritius, for example, and study at Middlesex University Mauritius, which is a UK London university based in Mauritius with its own purpose-built campus. Accommodation, everything is on-site. It actually looks over the sea it's rather beautiful and all at, I would say, less than half the cost of studying in the UK. The cost of living is a lot lower too. So, your cost of living, tuition, visa everything is quicker and easier going to a country like that.

It's the same in the UAE. In the UAE, there's now I'm not sure of the exact number, I'd have to look it up but there's a large number of international campuses in the Knowledge Village that they purpose-built for all these international universities. It is extremely safe, with lots of post-study opportunities when you graduate. You don't have to stay in the Middle East; you can also travel out from there to go on to work in the UK, Australia, or any of these other countries.

Or what a lot of students are doing now is studying for two years in the Middle East, Mauritius, or Malaysia, and then going to do their final year or two in the UK or Australia. So, you can really mix it up, and there are lots of different options around that.

Linda van Tilburg (04:40.547)

So, you get the same degree from the university, it's just a different campus and better weather?

Brent Morris (04:46.837)

Absolutely. So, I think that's what's so exciting as the world shifts economically as well. Studying at a world-class university doesn't necessarily mean you have to go to one of the "Big Four." And by the Big Four, I mean Australia, the USA, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

There are so many other options now. And especially if you can get a UK, Australian, US, or even Canadian degree outside of those countries, it gives you that same credibility, but you're already in those exciting, emerging economies. There are a lot more job opportunities around there now and a lot of stay-back options. In these countries now, they are looking at keeping their graduates on to be able to work and add value to those economies as well. So, we really see it as a growing opportunity for our students.

Linda van Tilburg (05:38.465)

So, when a parent comes to you and says, "But we've got our heart set on our kids actually being in the UK, US, Australia, or Canada," what's your pitch for looking elsewhere? What are they potentially giving up, and what do they gain?

Brent Morris (05:51.982)

Well, I think for us, if a student is set on going to the UK, we wouldn't try to distract them and say, "You should go study in the Middle East, in Dubai, or in Mauritius."

It's generally a student looking at a local university and going, "Well, I can only get into a local private university, are there other options?" Yes. For example, it is a similar cost to study in Mauritius at a UK university where you can get an honours degree in three years.

When you add up the cost of studying in, say, Stellenbosch, plus the cost of living and accommodation which is so expensive and limited there now it's almost the same cost. We worked it out the other day; it's a very similar cost to study in Mauritius as it is to study there. Maybe the tuition is a little bit lower at Stellenbosch, because again, we have such phenomenal subsidies at our local universities, but once you add in the cost of living, which is so high now, studying at these local universities almost adds up to the same.

So, we tend to find that if you're set on going to one of the big countries, that's kind of where you're going. You might be choosing between Australia and the UK, but very seldom do we see a student going, "Should I go to the UK or should I go to Mauritius?"

What they might look at doing is saying, "I can't afford the UK for an undergraduate degree." Okay, go study two or three years in Mauritius, and then go do your master's in the UK. Because then you're only doing a one-year degree, and it becomes a lot more affordable.

I think that's where the conversation is shifting. Parents are going, "I don't know if I see the value in doing a three-year undergrad in the UK." Because I know there are stay-back options, but what happens when they graduate? Are they going to get sponsored? Is there an opportunity for my child to be sponsored by a company to stay if they want to work for two or three years and see what happens from that point of view?

The likelihood of sponsorship is much higher with a postgraduate degree. That sort of investment holds greater value for them than doing the undergraduate degree overseas. So, looking at alternative, lower-cost options for your undergrad and then maybe going to the UK, US, or Canada for your postgrad really does make sense.

Linda van Tilburg (08:01.094)

So, are there particular fields of study where these alternatives are not actually just cheaper, but stronger?

Brent Morris (08:08.717)

Sure. I think in the traditional areas of Business and IT, those areas are always going to be your first choices, and that's what we're seeing across the board as well. It's a lot easier and more practical to set up those sorts of campuses too.

The specialist programme, again, are more expensive to run and more challenging to facilitate. But your traditional, core programme are very, very easy to set up, and a lot of the time you'll get shared lecturing between the two as well. So, UK lecturers will travel out to Mauritius and lecture on campus there. Same as in Dubai. So, Middlesex, for example, has a campus in Mauritius and in Dubai, and you'll find that there will be lecturers across all three campuses, including the UK. So, you're almost getting the same sort of tuition studying at any one of the different campuses, to be honest.

When it comes to programme like medicine, what we are seeing is again, in Mauritius the University of Mauritius has a medical programme. It's a much more affordable programme. Although still challenging to get into medicine is never going to be easy to get into in any country. Any country that takes you easily into medicine, you maybe need to question it, because it shouldn't be an easy programme to get into. I don't know about you, but I don't want a doctor that just got into a programme easily; you want someone that performs really, really well. So, you never want to get into a programme that's not right for you, if that makes sense.

But what we are seeing is more and more alternative universities offering these specialist programme, although the options are never quite as extensive as what the UK, Ireland, Australia, Canada, etc., have. They generally do have more focused programme, and that is one of the advantages of going to one of the bigger countries. But there still are awesome opportunities outside of the Big Four, especially from a cost perspective.

Linda van Tilburg (10:04.249)

Can I just ask you a question from a parent's perspective? Because I actually know someone who is looking at these choices at the moment and was looking at Stellenbosch and the cost of just renting a flat in Stellenbosch. Can I ask you about Dubai? Are there parents who say, "But is it safe right now with the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East?"

Brent Morris (10:24.695)

Sure, we definitely have had that question. What we've experienced is that the media tends to paint a much scarier picture than what it actually is on the ground.

The average Dubai citizen from the feedback we're getting, and we've got a number of students going to Dubai this upcoming intake and who went over during the last January intake (so they lived through this whole period) doesn't even notice it's going on. We haven't had any negative feedback around it.

If anything, I think the country is trying to overcompensate around safety and further invest in opportunities to retain professionals. With everything that has happened in the Middle East, we are experiencing a lot of uncertainty around what the future's going to be like there, but they react very, very positively around retaining people, making sure that they provide opportunities for their students and current employees, and especially focusing on safety. So, we haven't had any issues from our side. Obviously, I can't guarantee anyone's safety in any country, but from our perspective, it's still one of the safer, more affordable, and exciting options for our students.

This is especially true regarding the ease of visas. Students are getting visas very easily and relatively quickly. There are no anti-immigration issues like we're seeing in some of the bigger countries around the world. They generally want immigrants to come in because they need them, they've got a lot of job opportunities, and they need people to come.

Linda van Tilburg (12:09.998)

Can we talk about post-study work visas? Right now, the UK, I think, has cut their post-work visa from two years down to eighteen months, and the US has just added something like a hundred thousand fee for the H-1B. So, are the destinations you are talking about better for students on that front?

Brent Morris (12:29.785)

It's all around skilled work visas again. So, they've got a more structured approach around getting a job. They don't have as many restrictions. The Big Four have closed down a bit the US has really kind of closed it down now. But if you go to Canada, Australia, or the UK, you do get some sort of guaranteed post-study work period.

In other countries, it's generally around a work permit. But the ease of getting a work permit in those countries is a lot more straightforward. There are way fewer caps and restrictions. Once you've got an employer sponsor, it's a lot easier and more straightforward for you to stay in those countries.

And for me, that's a more positive approach, because if you get a job and you want to stay, that's what makes sense. In the UK, you are guaranteed 18 months, but if you can't find a job, you can't afford to really live there in any way. Within those 18 months, the whole goal is to find someone to sponsor you, so it just gives a bit of time for the company to arrange that sponsorship. But what we are finding is that the sponsorship itself is sometimes the challenge finding a company that's willing to sponsor you.

What we're seeing in these other countries is that that process is a lot more straightforward. It allows for a much easier transition to a sponsored visa, which is really where you want to be. You don't want to be on that post-study visa; you want to get off it as quickly as you can.

Now, I'm not saying that the UK, Canada, and Australia don't have great options as well. Most of our students whom we've sent are still going on and getting sponsors; it's not a major issue. It is just a lot more hoops to jump through when it comes to those regions.

Linda van Tilburg (14:12.715)

Well, you've got a Study Abroad Expo where families can come and ask you these questions. When and where are they?

Brent Morris (16:37.463)

Sure. So, we're going to have a number of different universities from all around the world. I don't have the full list in front of me, but there are around thirty-odd universities coming out for this event from a number of different destinations. So, we're going to have a wide variety of universities to talk to.

But most importantly, you'll have my very experienced study advisors on hand. We have our own section in the event where you can come talk to a study advisor and discuss your needs. That's the best advice I can give you: once you've spoken to the universities, come over and see us because we'll really be able to tailor your options for you.

Anyway, the events are going to be held in three locations:

Johannesburg: At St David's on the 7th of September between 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

Durban: We're going to be moving down to Durban and hosting the event at Kearsney College between 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM. I think it speaks for itself everybody knows where Kearsney is!

Stellenbosch / Cape Town: And then we'll be heading off to Cape Town or, better yet, Stellenbosch at the Lanzerac Wine Estate on Lanzerac Road. Again, a quick Google and you'll find the Lanzerac Wine Estate. That is on the 9th of September between 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

Linda van Tilburg (17:47.302)

So, what do you think parents can walk away with when they come to these expos? What kind of info?

Brent Morris (17:53.954)

I think it's nice to speak to the universities and get from the horse's mouth what's actually going on. Trust is a big factor when it comes to sending your son or daughter overseas. I can't imagine I've only got a twelve, thirteen-year-old son, so we're not quite there yet but I've been on this journey with many, many parents, and trust is a huge part of this journey.

You're sending your pride and joy to another country away from you to go and experience this for the first time in most cases. You want to know that the place you're sending them to is the right place, is real, and is going to provide them with the education they've always dreamed of and provide the opportunities they want. So, by coming and meeting the universities, it just gives you that ease that there's someone at the other end who is actually real and is going to make sure this journey happens. And I think that's what we really try to instil.

The other area is just removing that confusion. What we find is we're in a lot of the moms' and dads' WhatsApp groups and the schools' communication lists, and we hear it on the ground all the time: misinformation that is passed around. "Did you know you have to get A-levels to get into Harvard University?" Well, no, you don't. I can assure you, you don't. It is not a requirement.

So, there's so much misinformation out there. And especially, like you say, visa requirements change constantly, and post-study opportunities change. They are constantly changing, and we are keeping up to date with it all the time.

We have IAA-regulated migration agents for the UK; we have MARA agents for Australia on hand. We are regulated around these countries; we understand the visa requirements for all the countries we work in. If you want to get professional information about how this works, you've got to speak to a professional, and that's who we are.

So, if you want to speak to your moms' group and do it on your own, good luck! I wish you all the best many parents do. But if you want to do this right, you work with a professional, and that's Sable International.

For most instances, studying abroad and working with us doesn't cost anything because our partners pay us. They pay our service fee, so it's not even like there's an additional cost in using our service. You get free visa support with I say free, the university pays for that visa support, but you effectively get your visa done for free because you use us as your service provider. And I think that's a big factor when doing this. You can go on your own, but then you have to do your visa on your own. Why not use one of the best visa companies globally? You know, we process tens of thousands of visas globally. We really know what we're doing.

Linda van Tilburg (20:36.842)

And are the universities you're talking about the thirty universities coming are they keen on South African students?

Brent Morris (20:42.357)

Absolutely, yeah. They want diversity, and they love South African students. Our students integrate exceptionally well. They bring a really awesome international flavour to the campus. So yeah, we are one of the most prized nationalities to have on campus.