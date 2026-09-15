SA20 and rain strengthen schools cricket with the launch of rain Schools SA20 and the rain SA20 Derby Series
SA20 has launched the rain SA20 Derby Series, a new series of standalone fixtures between some of South Africa's leading cricket schools, and confirmed rain as title sponsor of both the new Derby Series and rain Schools SA20, the League's national schools T20 competition now entering its third season.
rain's partnership with SA20 has focused on connecting young people with the game. This announcement extends that relationship into schools cricket for the first time, with rain backing both of SA20's national schools cricket properties from the outset.
RAIN SCHOOLS SA20 — THE NATIONAL PATHWAY
The rain Schools SA20 season gets underway this week, with more than 500 schools from across South Africa beginning their journey towards being crowned national champions. Open to both boys and girls, the competition progresses through three phases: Phase 1 crowns provincial champions, Phase 2 determines regional champions, and the season culminates in the rain Schools SA20 Finals Weekend, where the country's leading boys' and girls' teams compete for the national title and trophy. As part of the prize for winning the boys and girls competition, SA20, alongside partners the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA), provides a full scholarship to a promising cricketer (Grade 7 boy and girl learner) to attend the winning schools. The bursary covers annual school fees, hostel fees, and additional costs.
Defending boys' champions Jeppe High School for Boys and girls' champions Queen's High School will be looking to defend their titles this season.
“rain has been an outstanding partner to Betway SA20, and it's fantastic to see that relationship extend into schools cricket,” said Graeme Smith, SA20 Commissioner. “rain Schools SA20 and the rain SA20 Derby Series do very different jobs, and it's worth being clear about that distinction. rain Schools SA20 is a national pathway — it finds and develops the country's best young players and crowns one champion each season. The rain SA20 Derby Series is something else entirely: it's about giving a school and its community a day they'll talk about for years, built on pride and mutual respect rather than a table or a trophy. Having rain alongside us as title partner of both properties gives us a stronger platform to tell both stories properly.”
RAIN SA20 DERBY SERIES — THE OCCASION
The rain SA20 Derby Series brings together 26 of South Africa's cricket schools for standalone matches, played home-and-away in alternate years. Some of these fixtures are rooted in decades of history between the schools involved; others are new pairings, brought together by the strength of the cricket between them. Either way, the standard is the same: a match worth showing up for. There is no log and no cumulative path to a title. Each fixture stands on its own — one match, two school communities, built on pride, mutual respect and the will to win – more than a match.
Conrad Leigh, CEO of rain, said the partnership provided an opportunity for rain to connect with cricket fans from the very beginning of their journey with the game.
“Cricket fans already associate rain with the Betway SA20, so extending that relationship into schools cricket felt like a natural next step for us,” said Leigh. “We backed rain Schools SA20 because of what it does for the next generation of players. The rain Derby Series gives us something different to be part of — some of these fixtures have been played for generations, others are brand new, but every one of them means something to the schools and communities involved. We're proud to stand behind both.”
The Series gets underway on Tuesday, 22 September, when Menlo Park hosts Waterkloof in a day/night clash. The full schedule of rain SA20 Derby Series fixtures is available on schools.sa20.co.za. All matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport Schools Channel 216 on DStv, the Schools SA20 YouTube channel and SABC.