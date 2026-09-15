SA20 and rain strengthen schools cricket with the launch of rain Schools SA20 and the rain SA20 Derby Series

RAIN SA20 DERBY SERIES — THE OCCASION

The rain SA20 Derby Series brings together 26 of South Africa's cricket schools for standalone matches, played home-and-away in alternate years. Some of these fixtures are rooted in decades of history between the schools involved; others are new pairings, brought together by the strength of the cricket between them. Either way, the standard is the same: a match worth showing up for. There is no log and no cumulative path to a title. Each fixture stands on its own — one match, two school communities, built on pride, mutual respect and the will to win – more than a match.

Conrad Leigh, CEO of rain, said the partnership provided an opportunity for rain to connect with cricket fans from the very beginning of their journey with the game.

“Cricket fans already associate rain with the Betway SA20, so extending that relationship into schools cricket felt like a natural next step for us,” said Leigh. “We backed rain Schools SA20 because of what it does for the next generation of players. The rain Derby Series gives us something different to be part of — some of these fixtures have been played for generations, others are brand new, but every one of them means something to the schools and communities involved. We're proud to stand behind both.”

The Series gets underway on Tuesday, 22 September, when Menlo Park hosts Waterkloof in a day/night clash. The full schedule of rain SA20 Derby Series fixtures is available on schools.sa20.co.za. All matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport Schools Channel 216 on DStv, the Schools SA20 YouTube channel and SABC.