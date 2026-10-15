SA’s businesses stuck with solar systems for loadshedding, not savings

"During load shedding, companies became desperate to keep their operations running, and this led to the biggest solar rush globally," says Matthew Cruise, energy analyst at Jaltech. "The problem is that these systems were never built around savings. To retrofit and optimise them to start seeing any real benefit, businesses would now have to collectively invest billions of rand. Most don't have the capital or the technical capability to do that."

The commercial solar owner has already acquired and refinanced hundreds of solar assets across the country, saving companies millions in electricity costs while giving the original owners an opportunity to recover most of their investment in the asset.

Rather than leaving businesses to fund their own retrofits, Jaltech buys these underperforming systems and takes on the cost and complexity of optimisation. Owners then sign a power purchase agreement with Jaltech, locking in a lower tariff without having to fund the upgrade themselves.