SA's largest Section 12B fund manager reaches a R1 billion milestone
Jaltech, South Africa’s largest Section 12B solar fund manager, has announced the successful deployment of over R1 billion into the country’s commercial solar sector. Achieved in under two years, this milestone has been made possible through the support of more than 600 tax-savvy investors.
With more than 250 commercial solar projects funded, Jaltech has established itself as one of the leading solar funders in the South African market. The portfolio’s strength lies not only in its scale but also in its quality, reflected in a 98% payment track record to date.
Jonty Sacks, Partner at Jaltech, says that “A key driver of our portfolio’s performance is the direct role our technical team plays in execution, operation, and monitoring. Led by an MD with over 20 years of experience, our team includes electrical engineers, project engineers/managers, monitoring specialists, and other solar experts, enabling us to maintain rigorous control over the installation, performance, reliability, and quality of our solar assets.”
Jaltech’s approach delivers value on both sides:
For Investors: Access to a diversified portfolio of commercial and industrial solar projects with projected double-digit returns, as well as the ability to recover up to 106% of the investment amount within the first year through the tax benefit.
For Businesses: A turnkey solar solution where energy users benefit from immediate savings on electricity costs without the associated risks of adopting solar or the upfront capital requirements associated with ownership.
Sacks adds that “For investors, Jaltech offers a platform that combines immediate tax benefits with access to a diversified portfolio of solar projects delivering stable, predictable cash flows,” and. “For businesses, our model provides reliable, lower-cost electricity compared to Eskom tariffs, without the upfront capital burden of purchasing a solar system.”
Looking ahead, Jaltech aims to continue expanding its solar portfolio in partnership with solar developers and installers. With Eskom tariffs continuing to rise, more South African businesses are turning to solar as a cost-effective and reliable alternative, positioning Jaltech to deliver on its ambitious growth objectives.