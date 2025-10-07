SA's largest Section 12B fund manager reaches a R1 billion milestone

Jaltech, South Africa’s largest Section 12B solar fund manager, has announced the successful deployment of over R1 billion into the country’s commercial solar sector. Achieved in under two years, this milestone has been made possible through the support of more than 600 tax-savvy investors.

With more than 250 commercial solar projects funded, Jaltech has established itself as one of the leading solar funders in the South African market. The portfolio’s strength lies not only in its scale but also in its quality, reflected in a 98% payment track record to date.

Jonty Sacks, Partner at Jaltech, says that “A key driver of our portfolio’s performance is the direct role our technical team plays in execution, operation, and monitoring. Led by an MD with over 20 years of experience, our team includes electrical engineers, project engineers/managers, monitoring specialists, and other solar experts, enabling us to maintain rigorous control over the installation, performance, reliability, and quality of our solar assets.”