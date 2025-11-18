SA’s largest solar survey report

South Africa’s solar market has undergone a dramatic shift in recent years. What began as an urgent response to load shedding has developed into a cost-driven movement, with solar now firmly established as a long-term financial strategy for both households and businesses. To better understand this evolving landscape, Jaltech conducted the country’s largest solar user survey, completed by more than 2,000 participants.

The survey set out to achieve two objectives: to capture the experiences of South Africans who have already adopted solar, and to understand the reasons why some households and businesses have not yet made the transition. Responses from both adopters and non-adopters provide a comprehensive view of the national adoption picture.

Overall, 66% of respondents reported having installed solar, a reflection of the country’s ongoing power challenges and escalating energy costs. Despite the easing of load shedding into load reduction, only 8% of participants reported having not experiencing power cuts of late, reinforcing why solar has become a mainstream solution.

User satisfaction is overwhelmingly positive. According to the survey, 97% of participants with solar are satisfied with their systems. This aligns with the financial benefits reported: 93% of homeowners and 79% of businesses indicated measurable cost savings, with many offsetting the majority of their electricity consumption.

Motivations for adopting solar were consistent across households and businesses. Avoiding load shedding remained the primary driver (49% of homeowners and 43% of businesses), closely followed by reducing electricity costs (40% of homeowners and 39% of businesses). Most installations occurred within the past two years, coinciding with intensified load shedding and rising tariffs.