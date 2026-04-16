Section 12J Exit Fund Launch

This year marks the maturity of all Section 12J investments, and investors are waiting in anticipation to see whether their return expectations will be met.

Although the investment had an attractive upfront tax benefit, the incentive came with a drawback in that investors are obligated to pay a maximum of 18% capital gains tax on their original investment amount, as well as on any growth. The tax obligation is regardless as to whether the investment returned a profit or not.

To illustrate, if an investor invested R1 000 000, they would have a maximum capital gains tax liability of R180 000 on their original investment and a further 18% on any profits.