Section 12J is over. Did it work?
As South Africa's landmark tax-incentivised investment regime reaches its conclusion, the industry takes stock of what was delivered - and what was not.
By the end of June 2026, every Section 12J investment in South Africa will have reached its mandatory five-year maturity. With the sunset of the regime, fund managers start to engineer exits and investors await long-promised returns, the question being asked across the industry is a simple one: Was Section 12J a success?
The answer… is complicated.
What was Section 12J?
Introduced under the Income Tax Act, Section 12J allowed South African taxpayers to invest in approved Venture Capital Companies (VCCs) and deduct the full value of that investment from their taxable income in the year it was made. The incentive was designed with a clear developmental mandate: to channel private capital into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that struggled to access traditional funding. Investors who held their shares for the requisite five-year period retained the tax benefit; those who exited early were subject to clawback.
At face value, the numbers were compelling. The regime attracted an estimated R14 billion in private capital across more than 100 approved VCCs, representing a significant mobilisation of funds that would otherwise have sat in conventional asset classes or offshore structures. For a country with a persistent SME funding gap, this was no small achievement.
Jonty Sacks, a partner at , a Section 12J fund manager, stated that "Section 12J proved that the right tax incentive will mobilise private capital into sectors government cannot fund alone, and keep billions of Rands in the local economy that would otherwise have gone offshore. Government should wake up to the fact that it can mobilise private capital through incentives.”
The positives: Billions into the SME market
At its best, Section 12J did exactly what it was designed to do. It created a new asset class almost from scratch, introduced a generation of high-net-worth individuals and family offices to direct SME investing, and funded businesses across sectors, including renewable energy, hospitality, student accommodation, agriculture, technology and more. For many of those businesses, Section 12J capital was genuinely transformative - providing growth funding at a stage where no other source was readily available.
Equally significant, the regime succeeded in retaining private capital onshore - a meaningful counterweight to the persistent offshore capital flows that have characterised the South African market for decades.
The negatives: A misallocation problem
However, the regime was not without its challenges. A substantial portion of Section 12J capital flowed not into the high-risk, high-impact SMEs, but into low-risk, income-generating businesses that, in many cases, could have raised capital through conventional channels.
The exit tax: A sting in the tail
As investments now mature, investors are confronting a feature of the regime that was not always front-of-mind when capital was deployed: the Section 12J exit tax.
While the upfront tax deduction was the headline benefit, the legislation was clear that the base cost of VCC shares would be treated as nil upon disposal. In practical terms, this means the full proceeds of any exit are subject to capital gains tax - regardless of whether the underlying investment generated a meaningful return. For an individual taxpayer at the maximum marginal rate, the effective CGT liability on exit amounts to approximately 18% of gross proceeds.
"The exit tax is the part of the Section 12J story that hasn't received enough attention. Investors understood they were getting a tax break upfront, but not all of them fully internalised what it would cost them on the way out, particularly if the fund didn't perform. However, there are smart ways to reduce the tax consequence" says Jonty Sacks.
What comes next
The maturity of the final Section 12J cohort places fund managers under considerable pressure. Those who raised capital on the strength of projected returns must now deliver on those projections in a challenging exit environment. Trade sales, secondary transactions, refinancings, and structured liquidity solutions are all being explored across the industry, with varying degrees of success.
Jaltech’s answer to the exit tax
For exiting Section 12J investors, Jaltech has structured a solution worth considering.
The opportunity is tailored specifically for exiting Section 12J investors, offering access to a dual-mandate investment that combines a meaningful tax shield with an annual income yield. Investors qualify for a tax deduction of up to 166% in the current financial year - a strategy that can mitigate the 18% Section 12J exit tax in full, or in part, while targeting an average annual income return of 10% to 12% net of fees and after tax.
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