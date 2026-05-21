Section 12J is over. Did it work?

Introduced under the Income Tax Act, Section 12J allowed South African taxpayers to invest in approved Venture Capital Companies (VCCs) and deduct the full value of that investment from their taxable income in the year it was made. The incentive was designed with a clear developmental mandate: to channel private capital into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that struggled to access traditional funding. Investors who held their shares for the requisite five-year period retained the tax benefit; those who exited early were subject to clawback.

At face value, the numbers were compelling. The regime attracted an estimated R14 billion in private capital across more than 100 approved VCCs, representing a significant mobilisation of funds that would otherwise have sat in conventional asset classes or offshore structures. For a country with a persistent SME funding gap, this was no small achievement.