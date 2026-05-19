SolarKwotes Launches as South Africa's First Free, Multi-Quote Solar Comparison Platform

Jaltech, a leading South African alternative investment manager with deep roots in the renewable energy sector, today announced the launch of SolarKwotes, a digital marketplace designed to remove the friction from going solar in South Africa.

SolarKwotes addresses one of the most common barriers to solar adoption - the time-consuming and often confusing process of sourcing, comparing, and selecting a reputable installer. The platform allows users to submit a single, straightforward information request and receive up to three fully itemised, competing quotes from certified, independently vetted solar installation companies within 48 hours.

"South Africans want to go solar, but the process of finding a trustworthy installer and making sense of competing quotes has historically been a significant obstacle," said Jonty Sacks, a Partner at Jaltech. "SolarKwotes eliminates that friction entirely. One submission, multiple competing quotes, zero cost to the customer."