SolarKwotes Launches as South Africa's First Free, Multi-Quote Solar Comparison Platform
Jaltech, a leading South African alternative investment manager with deep roots in the renewable energy sector, today announced the launch of SolarKwotes, a digital marketplace designed to remove the friction from going solar in South Africa.
SolarKwotes addresses one of the most common barriers to solar adoption - the time-consuming and often confusing process of sourcing, comparing, and selecting a reputable installer. The platform allows users to submit a single, straightforward information request and receive up to three fully itemised, competing quotes from certified, independently vetted solar installation companies within 48 hours.
"South Africans want to go solar, but the process of finding a trustworthy installer and making sense of competing quotes has historically been a significant obstacle," said Jonty Sacks, a Partner at Jaltech. "SolarKwotes eliminates that friction entirely. One submission, multiple competing quotes, zero cost to the customer."
A Curated Network of Installers
Every installer on the SolarKwotes platform is independently vetted for quality, compliance, and customer service standards before being admitted to the network. Launch partners include Go Green Energy, Gentricity, SunEx, Sparky, Wetility, Solar Projects (division of EEC) and Advanced Energies Africa, with further installer partnerships in progress.
No Upfront Capital Required
A key feature of the SolarKwotes platform is that all installer partners are able to offer fully funded solar solutions, meaning customers will have the option to either purchase the solar system outright, or take advantage of alternative funding arrangements including solar rentals and power purchase agreements (PPAs) - allowing them to go solar with little to no upfront cost.
If you are looking to go solar, visit www.solarkwotes.co.za, submit your details, and receive up to three competing quotes from leading solar installers.