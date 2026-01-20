South African Airways and CemAir sign game-changing domestic codeshare agreement
South African Airways (SAA) and CemAir are proud to announce a landmark codeshare partnership that will redefine domestic air travel in South Africa. This collaboration strengthens connectivity between major cities and niche destinations not previously served by SAA’s network.
Unlike SAA’s other codeshare agreements, focused on regional or international routes, this partnership is exclusively domestic, designed to enhance accessibility and convenience for travellers across South Africa. Both airlines will place their codes on each other’s flights, enabling customers to book integrated itineraries through official websites, mobile apps, and authorized agents. Passengers will enjoy seamless connections, single-ticket itineraries, and baggage through-check, all underpinned by aligned service standards.
CemAir is a privately owned South African airline that has been operating since 2005, providing scheduled flights across major cities and regional destinations, including Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, George, East London, Gqeberha, Margate, Kimberly, Hoedspruit, and Mala Mala. With a fleet of regional jets and turboprops, CemAir plays a vital role in connecting both business and leisure travellers, complementing South African Airways’ network and expanding access to South Africa’s diverse landscapes and communities.
Prof. John Lamola, Group CEO of SAA, commented:
“This partnership is a game-changer for domestic travel in South Africa. Unlike our international codeshares, this agreement focuses on connecting major cities with regional and leisure destinations that were previously beyond SAA’s reach. By combining our strengths with CemAir, we’re delivering greater flexibility, convenience, and choice for our customers, while supporting tourism and economic growth across the country.”
CemAir CEO, Mr Miles van der Molen welcomed the partnership as a milestone for South African aviation: “This collaboration represents a shared vision to offer travellers better access, more flexibility and greater reliability. By combining our strengths, we are helping to create a stronger, more connected network that benefits both business and leisure travellers.”
Benefits for Travellers:
Expanded access to unique leisure and business destinations.
Single-ticket itineraries with smooth connections and baggage transfers.
Integrated booking across both airlines’ platforms
Ticket sales for codeshare flights open on 26 January 2026. Customers can book through SAA and CemAir’s official channels, including websites (flysaa.com & cemair.co.za), mobile apps, and travel agents.