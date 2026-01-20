South African Airways and CemAir sign game-changing domestic codeshare agreement

South African Airways (SAA) and CemAir are proud to announce a landmark codeshare partnership that will redefine domestic air travel in South Africa. This collaboration strengthens connectivity between major cities and niche destinations not previously served by SAA’s network.

Unlike SAA’s other codeshare agreements, focused on regional or international routes, this partnership is exclusively domestic, designed to enhance accessibility and convenience for travellers across South Africa. Both airlines will place their codes on each other’s flights, enabling customers to book integrated itineraries through official websites, mobile apps, and authorized agents. Passengers will enjoy seamless connections, single-ticket itineraries, and baggage through-check, all underpinned by aligned service standards.

CemAir is a privately owned South African airline that has been operating since 2005, providing scheduled flights across major cities and regional destinations, including Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, George, East London, Gqeberha, Margate, Kimberly, Hoedspruit, and Mala Mala. With a fleet of regional jets and turboprops, CemAir plays a vital role in connecting both business and leisure travellers, complementing South African Airways’ network and expanding access to South Africa’s diverse landscapes and communities.