A rare opportunity that may never come again: Historic St George's Park Campus heads to auction on 27 August 2026

For more than a century, the landmark campus at 8 Park Drive, St George's Park has been woven into the educational and architectural fabric of Gqeberha. Now, for what may be one of the last opportunities of its kind, this exceptional property is being offered to the market.

Occupying an expansive 30,189 m² site in one of the city's most prestigious institutional precincts, the campus combines history, scale and versatility in a way that is rarely seen. At its heart stands a beautifully preserved Victorian administration building dating back to 1899, complemented by extensive educational facilities, an impressive aquatics centre, sports amenities and generous open grounds.

Its location is equally compelling. Positioned alongside the iconic St George's Park, the property enjoys outstanding accessibility via Park Drive, Forbes Avenue and Macintosh Road, while being only minutes from the CBD, airport, healthcare facilities and major transport routes.