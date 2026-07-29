A rare opportunity that may never come again: Historic St George's Park Campus heads to auction on 27 August 2026
For more than a century, the landmark campus at 8 Park Drive, St George's Park has been woven into the educational and architectural fabric of Gqeberha. Now, for what may be one of the last opportunities of its kind, this exceptional property is being offered to the market.
Occupying an expansive 30,189 m² site in one of the city's most prestigious institutional precincts, the campus combines history, scale and versatility in a way that is rarely seen. At its heart stands a beautifully preserved Victorian administration building dating back to 1899, complemented by extensive educational facilities, an impressive aquatics centre, sports amenities and generous open grounds.
Its location is equally compelling. Positioned alongside the iconic St George's Park, the property enjoys outstanding accessibility via Park Drive, Forbes Avenue and Macintosh Road, while being only minutes from the CBD, airport, healthcare facilities and major transport routes.
The possibilities are extensive.
Curro Holdings has confirmed that St George's Preparatory School in Gqeberha will close permanently at the end of the 2026 academic year.
Whether retained as a premier educational campus, adapted for institutional use, transformed into a healthcare or wellness facility, or explored as part of a sensitive mixed-use redevelopment (subject to the necessary approvals), the property presents a unique opportunity to secure one of Gqeberha's most recognisable real estate assets. Its zoning, extensive improvements and strategic position provide a strong foundation for future vision and investment.
Adding further appeal are facilities seldom found together on a single property, including an eight-lane heated indoor swimming pool, music department, school hall, classrooms, sports courts, extensive parking, a borehole with filtered water, solar infrastructure and a separate residential dwelling.
Opportunities to acquire landmark properties of this calibre are exceptionally rare.
For investors seeking a trophy asset, educational operators planning future expansion, healthcare providers searching for a strategic campus, or organisations looking to establish a lasting presence in the Eastern Cape, this auction deserves close attention.
Equally significant is the appointment of In2Assets to market and conclude the sale. Over the years, the company has established itself as one of South Africa's leading commercial property auction specialists, entrusted with the disposal of many of the country's most notable commercial, industrial and institutional assets. For a property of this calibre, national reach, experienced auctioneers and access to a broad network of qualified investors are essential—qualities that have become synonymous with the In2Assets brand.
When the auction concludes, the next chapter in this remarkable property's story will begin.
The only question is—who will write it?
Auction Date: 27 August 2026
Time: 11h00
Venue: The Mount Edgecombe Country Club in Durban with Livestreamed Online Bidding Facilities available
Viewing: By Appointment
Enquiries: Brad Dowlman | 073 757 9533 | bdowlman@in2assets.com
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.