Study abroad after matric: A complete guide for South African students
In this guide, we will walk you through everything you need to know about studying abroad, from countries and courses, to costs, requirements and application timelines.
Choosing what to do after matric is a big decision – and for many South African students, the idea of comes into the picture long before their final year of school.
More and more South African learners are choosing to pursue their undergraduate degrees overseas – not just for the experience, but for better global exposure, stronger qualifications, and long-term career opportunities.
If you're considering studying abroad after Grade 12
Why study abroad after matric?
Studying abroad isn’t just about travelling. It’s about investing in your future. Here are some of the main reasons South African students choose to study overseas:
1. Internationally recognised degrees
A degree from countries like the UK, USA, Canada, Australia or Europe is recognised worldwide, giving you global career mobility.
2. Better career opportunities
International graduates often enjoy stronger career prospects, including access to higher-paying roles, opportunities within multinational companies, post-study work visas in many countries, and the ability to compete in global job markets. Studying abroad can significantly broaden your professional network and improve your long-term employability.
3. Personal growth and independence
Living abroad helps you develop essential life skills such as confidence, cultural awareness, strong communication skills, and independence. Navigating a new country, education system and culture encourages personal growth and resilience – qualities that employers value highly in today’s global workplace.
4. Access to specialised courses
Some fields are better developed internationally, such as:
Artificial intelligence and data science
Engineering and technology
Medicine and healthcare
Business and finance
Creative industries
Best countries for South African students after Grade 12
Here are the most popular for South Africans:
United Kingdom
Three-year undergraduate degrees
Strong academic reputation
No foundation year needed for many South African students
Post-study work visa available
United States
Flexible education system
Wide range of scholarships
Strong campus life
Optional practical training (OPT) after graduation (1 to 3 year visa extension)
Canada
Affordable compared to the US and the UK
Post-study work permits
Clear pathway to permanent residence
Safe and student-friendly
Australia and New Zealand
High-quality education
Good work opportunities for students
Strong support for international students
Europe
Lower tuition fees
Many English-taught programmes
Strong technical and business courses
Entry requirements for South African students
Requirements vary by country and university, but generally you will need:
Academic requirements
Matric certificate (NSC/IEB / Cambridge/IB)
Certain subjects for specific courses (e.g. maths for engineering)
English language tests
Most universities require IELTS or TOEFL, although some may waive this if you studied in English.
SAT requirements
Many top US universities – including Harvard, Yale, Brown, Dartmouth, MIT, and soon Princeton (2027 intake) – have reinstated the SAT.
The SAT helps universities assess college readiness when applicants have similar grades.
Highly selective and private institutions are more likely to require SAT scores again, but many colleges still remain test-optional.
The SAT is now fully digital, shorter, and offered multiple times throughout the year.
Score requirements vary by institution, and our advisers can help students understand which scores they should aim for.
Other documents
Passport
Academic transcripts
Motivation letter/personal statement
Letters of recommendation (for some universities)
Do you need a foundation year?
Not always. South African students often qualify for direct entry into undergraduate degrees, especially in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.
You may need a foundation year if:
Your marks are below entry requirements
You want to switch fields
The university requires it for a particular programme
How much does it cost to study abroad?
Costs depend on the country and institution, but here’s a general idea:
Tuition fees (per year)
UK: R326,000 – R674,000
USA: R333,000 – R831,000
Canada: R219,000 – R364,000
Australia: R279,000 – R446,000
Europe (location dependent): R100,000 - R685,000
Living costs
R48,000 - R399,000 per year (depending on location)
Can you work while studying?
In most countries, international students can work part-time, usually:
20 hours per week during term
Full-time during holidays
This helps cover living costs and gives valuable international work experience.
When should you start applying?
For South African students, planning to study abroad should begin earlier than many expect. In most cases, starting 12–18 months before intake is too late, as students only begin their studies in August or September after matric.
Ideally, students should begin planning from early to mid-Grade 11. This allows enough time to build a strong academic profile, prepare for required tests, and position yourself for the best possible opportunities.
For students considering Law or Medicine, early planning is especially important. Admissions tests often need to be written well in advance, and a clear academic strategy must be in place from the outset.
For students who may not yet be academically on track, early engagement allows us to identify any challenges early and put the right support in place to address them.
Early planning means more scholarship opportunities, better course choices and less stress.
Studying abroad is one of the biggest decisions you’ll ever make – and one of the most rewarding.
Studying abroad is one of the biggest decisions you'll ever make – and one of the most rewarding.

But it requires proper planning, correct information and the right guidance. Every student's journey is different.