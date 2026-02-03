Study abroad after matric: A complete guide for South African students

In this guide, we will walk you through everything you need to know about studying abroad, from countries and courses, to costs, requirements and application timelines.

Choosing what to do after matric is a big decision – and for many South African students, the idea of studying abroad comes into the picture long before their final year of school.

More and more South African learners are choosing to pursue their undergraduate degrees overseas – not just for the experience, but for better global exposure, stronger qualifications, and long-term career opportunities.