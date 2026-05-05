SWAN Wealth US Multifamily Update: Strong conviction, strong progress

2025 was a somewhat challenging year for US multifamily, with rental growth flat for the first time in over a decade as a wave of new supply came to market. However, that supply wave has now subsided, interest rates have eased over the period and valuations, measured by capitalisation rates, remain supportive.

Importantly, we have seen a clear flight to quality, with A-grade assets significantly outperforming B and C-grade properties. All three of our AMC2 investments are A-grade developments, which will serve investors well.

We are projecting AMC2 returns towards the upper end of our initial target range of 10–15% per annum, net of all fees, in US dollars.