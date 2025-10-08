UK citizenship for South Africans: Benefits beyond the passport

The real power of citizenship by descent lies in what it can mean for your children. There are routes to secure it for them.

If you have registered under certain recent provisions of the law, you could automatically pass your citizenship to future children born to you outside the UK.

If you are deemed to be a British citizen by descent, you may be able to register your child at the discretion of the Home Office. Alternatively, if you’ve lived in the UK for three years before their birth, your child can register as a British citizen.

If not, you and your child can move to the UK and complete a three-year residency period (with no more than 270 days spent abroad) before they turn 18.

This route avoids the need for indefinite leave to remain, saving on fees. Most importantly, once registered, your child becomes a British citizen “otherwise than by descent” – meaning they can pass citizenship on to their own children born outside the UK.

This creates what we like to call a “passport legacy” – a lasting benefit that opens opportunities for generations. It’s not just about you; it’s about giving your kids choices in where they live, study and build their lives.