Section 12B investment playbook – How to unlock massive tax savings with a 12B investment

Section 12B investments have gained immense popularity in recent years due to the substantial tax benefits and steady income streams they offer. However, not all 12B funds are created equal. Investors must conduct proper due diligence to fully understand the associated risks and ensure that the fund aligns with their investment objectives.

Pangea Wealth is South Africa’s largest Section 12B investment advisor. At Pangea Wealth, we specialize in guiding clients through the complexities of Section 12B investments as expert financial advisors.

When evaluating a Section 12B opportunity, key aspects to consider include: the yield forecast, tax-saving potential, number and quality of projects, track record of the fund manager, fee structure, and quality of the legal documentation.