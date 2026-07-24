Unlocking High-Yield Private Debt: The Jaltech Income Opportunities Fund

Join the leadership team at Jaltech for an exclusive overview of the new Jaltech Income Opportunities Fund - a spin-off from their highly successful Section 12J investment strategy. Designed to target structured debt funding for established, mid-sized South African businesses, this fund addresses an unserved niche left open by traditional banks while delivering robust, risk-adjusted returns. In this session, Jonty Sachs and Gaurav Nair break down the fund's initial core portfolio, examine key risk mitigation strategies, and walk through flexible investment options designed for both annual dividend income and long-term capital growth.

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