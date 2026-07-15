Webinar: Final opportunity to invest in the Jaltech Income Opportunities Fund before it closes
The Jaltech Income Opportunities Fund ("Jaltech IOF") is approaching its final close, with only R20 million of investment capacity remaining.
As one of BizNews' longstanding investment partners, Jaltech has already welcomed a number of members of the BizNews tribe into the fund. For those who have not yet had the opportunity to invest, this webinar offers a final chance to understand the investment before the fund closes.
Join Jaltech's Jonty Sacks and Gaurav Nair, on 24 July, as they take the BizNews tribe through the investment case behind the Jaltech Income Opportunities Fund, explaining how the fund works, the opportunities it targets, and why private debt has historically been an asset class reserved for banks and large institutions.
Access a market traditionally reserved for institutions
The Jaltech Income Opportunities Fund gives individual investors access to a segment of the South African private debt market that has historically been available only to banks and institutional investors.
The fund provides medium-term debt facilities of R20 million to R80 million to established South African businesses with proven operating histories, strong revenues, experienced management teams and appropriate security. The interest earned on these loans is distributed to investors as dividends, while investors also participate in the growth of the fund's net asset value through a lump-sum payment at the end of the investment term.
Fund highlights
Preference dividend yield: 8% p.a. (pre-tax, net of fees)
Capital growth: 30% participation in the growth of the portfolio's net asset value, paid at maturity
Target return: 12%–14% p.a. (post-tax, net of fees) over a five-year term
First-loss protection: 40% of the initial R100 million raised
Limited capacity: The capital raise is capped at R100 million, with only R20 million still available.
If you are considering investing, this webinar is your opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of the fund before the remaining capacity is allocated and the fund closes.
Webinar: Thursday, 23 July 2026
Presenter: Jonty Sacks, Partner, Jaltech Fund Management.
Time: 12:00
Platform: Zoom.
Duration: 30 minutes, including live Q&A.
To register, .
Can't attend? Register anyway and we will send the recording. For a one-on-one, contact Chris McCormick at .