Webinar: Final opportunity to invest in the Jaltech Income Opportunities Fund before it closes

The Jaltech Income Opportunities Fund ("Jaltech IOF") is approaching its final close, with only R20 million of investment capacity remaining.

As one of BizNews' longstanding investment partners, Jaltech has already welcomed a number of members of the BizNews tribe into the fund. For those who have not yet had the opportunity to invest, this webinar offers a final chance to understand the investment before the fund closes.

Join Jaltech's Jonty Sacks and Gaurav Nair, on 24 July, as they take the BizNews tribe through the investment case behind the Jaltech Income Opportunities Fund, explaining how the fund works, the opportunities it targets, and why private debt has historically been an asset class reserved for banks and large institutions.