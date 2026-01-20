Webinar – Final Section 12B opportunity this FY

Join Stuart Lowman and Jonty Sacks on 29 January for a webinar in which Jonty will unveil Jaltech’s latest Section 12B investment, which allows an investor to reduce their taxable income by R2.30 for every R1 invested.

This session will provide attendees with a deep dive into taxpayers’ final opportunity to take advantage of the Section 12B tax incentive in the current financial year. The investment uniquely offers taxpayers (individuals, companies, and trusts) the ability to deduct up to 230% of their investment against taxable income.

In practical terms, for every Rand invested, an investor can reduce their taxable income by R2.30 and benefit from annual income distributions from the investment.