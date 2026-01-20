Webinar – Final Section 12B opportunity this FY
Join Stuart Lowman and Jonty Sacks on 29 January for a webinar in which Jonty will unveil Jaltech’s latest Section 12B investment, which allows an investor to reduce their taxable income by R2.30 for every R1 invested.
This session will provide attendees with a deep dive into taxpayers’ final opportunity to take advantage of the Section 12B tax incentive in the current financial year. The investment uniquely offers taxpayers (individuals, companies, and trusts) the ability to deduct up to 230% of their investment against taxable income.
In practical terms, for every Rand invested, an investor can reduce their taxable income by R2.30 and benefit from annual income distributions from the investment.
Investment highlights include:
• A tax deduction of up to 230% of the investment amount
• Targeted return of up to 104% of investor capital within six months
• Projected IRR of 66% (pre-tax, net of fees, and inclusive of the tax benefit)
• An eight-year investment term with annual income distributions
• Diversified exposure to up to 3,700 residential solar systems
Webinar details:
• Date: 29 January 2026
• Platform: Zoom
• Time: 12:00
• Duration: 25 minutes
To register, please . If you’re unable to attend live, register anyway, and we’ll send you the recording.
If you would prefer a one-on-one virtual meeting, please email , and a Jaltech representative will be in touch.