Webinar: Section 12B Investment
This webinar introduces Jalech’s Section 12B solar investment opportunity, outlining how investors can leverage tax incentives while earning stable returns from a diversified residential solar portfolio. The session covers the structure of the investment, use of debt to enhance deductions, projected yields, and key risks. With over 3,700 residential systems, strong payment performance, and in-house operational expertise, the opportunity is positioned as a tax-efficient, asset-backed investment for the current financial year.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here