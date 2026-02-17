7-8% UK private credit returns with Westbrooke Yield Plus

In an era of global economic uncertainty, investors are increasingly seeking stable, defensive opportunities. Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management, a Johannesburg-based firm with offices in London and Miami, is positioning itself as a trusted gateway for South Africans to access global private markets. Alec Hogg recently sat down with Dino Zuccollo from Westbrooke to discuss the firm’s offerings, investment philosophy, and the growing appeal of private credit and UK real estate.

Founded in 2004, Westbrooke has grown into a diversified private markets manager, reaching a significant milestone of $1 billion in assets under management this year. The firm invests across four key areas: private jets, hybrid capital, real estate, and private equity. Dino emphasises that Westbrooke’s mission is to provide South African investors with access to the same quality opportunities available to global pension funds and institutional investors, particularly in private credit - a rapidly expanding asset class.

Private credit has gained prominence globally since the 2008 financial crisis. Post-crisis, banks faced tighter regulation and could no longer service smaller loans efficiently, leaving a gap that non-bank lenders like Westbrook have filled. Unlike traditional banks, private lenders structure their funds with specific investment terms, allowing them to lend against assets such as UK property without exposing investors to the same liquidity risks banks face. Westbrooke’s flagship strategy, Yield Plus, currently holds £226 million in assets, with loans typically ranging from 18 to 24 months.

“The appeal of private credit is clear,” Dino explains. “It allows investors to earn higher returns than cash or bonds, with lower correlation to volatile equity markets. In South Africa, where many investors are looking to diversify offshore, we provide a secure and professionally managed vehicle for exposure to sterling-denominated assets.” Yield Plus currently generates returns of between 7–8% in pounds, with a focus on capital preservation and low risk. Compared with UK cash rates of around 3.5% or high-quality corporate bonds yielding 5%, this represents a compelling opportunity for investors seeking stable income.

UK real estate is another cornerstone of Westbrooke’s strategy. Despite political noise and slow GDP growth, the UK market remains one of the deepest and most liquid globally. By lending against property rather than buying equity, Westbrooke provides a defensive position: even if property values decline, loans remain secured, protecting investors’ capital. Dino notes that many South Africans are comfortable investing in the UK due to familiarity with the language, legal system, and culture, making this an ideal offshore market.

What sets Westbrooke apart, Dino argues, is threefold: the experience and track record of its management team, unparalleled access to the investment process, and a focus on niche opportunities in the lower mid-market that larger institutions typically overlook. Unlike mega-managers such as Blackstone or Apollo, Westbrooke allows investors to engage directly with its team and benefit from a hands-on approach to portfolio management. With 43 loans currently in Yield Plus and a team of 14 professionals on the ground in the UK, Westbrooke ensures each investment is carefully monitored.

For South African investors, access to Yield Plus is straightforward. Investments can be made directly through Westbrooke, with a minimum of £100,000, or via more than 120 wealth advisory firms across the country. This flexibility allows investors to integrate Yield Plus into their broader portfolios, optimise reporting, and even leverage tax-efficient structures such as offshore endowments.

In conclusion, Westbrooke’s approach combines stability, transparency, and accessibility. By focusing on secured private credit and UK real estate, Yield Plus offers South African investors the opportunity to earn attractive returns in sterling, reduce exposure to local market volatility, and invest alongside an experienced and reputable team. In a world of increasing uncertainty, Dino Zuccollo and Westbrooke provide a compelling alternative for those seeking dependable growth with measured risk.