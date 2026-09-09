What is a Family Office and do you need one

In my view, doing this properly requires three things:

The first is deep investment and finance expertise. Understanding how a business, an investment portfolio and a family's financial commitments fit together demands technical skill and experience.

The second is independence. Who pays the office, and does it benefit from recommending a particular product or transaction? Can it recommend simplifying arrangements, or doing nothing, even when that means earning less?

The third is judgment. Having a trusted and independent voice that can advise when something the family likes is counterproductive.

Some wealthy families build their own dedicated offices, employing people who work exclusively for them. Running a team can cost well over R10 million a year before underlying investment/execution costs. A multifamily office shares staff and infrastructure across several families, making broader expertise more accessible and more cost efficient, but its incentive structure deserves alignment scrutiny.

So, do you need a Family Office service? Scale matters, because the service must justify its cost, but complexity matters too. A South African family with a business, trusts, offshore investments and children living abroad faces different questions from someone with a stand-alone investment portfolio. If your affairs are simple and well-coordinated, a capable wealth adviser may be enough. The case for a family office grows when wealth decisions become interconnected and nobody has clear responsibility for the whole. The first step may simply be an independent review: do your financial arrangements still make sense; what are you paying for them; whose interests do they serve?

After leaving 10X Investments in 2021, I worked through these questions for my own family. Finding the combination of expertise, independence and judgment I wanted proved harder than expected. That experience, together with more than a decade at Deutsche Bank in South Africa and internationally, informed my Centric Family Office vision and philosophy.