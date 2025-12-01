Sustainable Business
Standard Bank trading update: Revenue growth meets targets despite rate cut headwinds
Standard Bank hits 2025 revenue targets despite rate cuts, strong trading, credit improvements, and disciplined cost management.
Key topics:
Standard Bank meets 2025 revenue targets despite interest rate cuts
Trading and non-interest income offset lower net interest earnings
Credit losses fall; insurance and asset management show strong growth
