The Editor's Desk — Budget lock-up beckons: SA’s bloated state, Trump’s Iran corner, and HRV
Join Alec Hogg for today's Editor's Desk update
In today’s BizNews Premium Editor’s Desk, Alec Hogg looks behind the curtain ahead of Budget lock-up — why South Africa’s state has become too big, what a shrinking GDP-per-capita scoreboard signals, and what to watch for in the Minister’s numbers. He also flags a sobering Financial Times read on Donald Trump’s Iran dilemma and the rising risk of conflict, and ends with a practical Economist explainer on HRV — the wearable metric that may be the best indicator of overall health.
