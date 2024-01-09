Unbelievable! iPhone falls 16,000 feet from plane, still works, aids NTSB probe

In a remarkable incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, a Boeing Co. 737 Max 9 jet experienced a sudden decompression event after a fuselage panel blew off at an altitude exceeding 16,000 feet. Amidst the harrowing details, a surprising revelation emerged: an Apple Inc. iPhone, belonging to a passenger, not only survived the 16,000-foot fall but remained fully functional. Discovered by a user named Seanathan Bates in Portland, Oregon, the iPhone landed unlocked with hours of battery life remaining, displaying an email from Alaska Airlines regarding a baggage claim for the flight. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed the find, expressing gratitude to Bates for his assistance. The incident has sparked intrigue, highlighting the phone’s resilience in the face of an extraordinary event, while the investigation into the fuselage panel’s detachment continues.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

By Kate Duffy

Among the harrowing details of the blown-off fuselage panel that triggered a sudden decompression event on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, one revelation seemed to defy the laws of physics: one of the mobile phones that had been sucked out of the Boeing Co. 737 Max 9 jet’s cabin remained in functioning condition after a 16,000-foot tumble.

A new-generation Apple Inc. iPhone landed intact, unlocked and with hours of battery life remaining on a Portland, Oregon roadside, according to a post on X by a user calling himself Seanathan Bates, who said he discovered the device. The screen showed an email from Alaska Airlines about a baggage claim for the flight, based on Bates’ photos.

The phone was in airplane mode, Bates said in a TikTok video. “It was still pretty clean, no scratches on it, sitting under a bush and it didn’t have a screenlock on it,” he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed at a briefing on Sunday that one phone was found on the side of a road and another in a yard. The people have handed in both of the devices, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters.

.@SeanSafyre thank you for helping us! I’d love to thank you in person. I will reach out today. https://t.co/F1DZMngQbo — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) January 8, 2024

“We’ll look through those and then return them” to passengers, Homendy said. “It also helps in telling us, ‘Are we looking in the right area?”’

Bates couldn’t be reached for comment. An NTSB spokesperson later confirmed Bates’s account and said the phone had been turned over to Alaska Airlines.

The fuselage panel that blew off the plane was eventually discovered in the backyard of a Portland-based schoolteacher.

Read more: Is Blade taking his knife to a gunfight?

Apple says on its website that iPhone or its battery can be damaged if dropped. In this case, the only part that appeared broken in Bates’ post was the charger cord; even the screen was intact. The end of the cord was still plugged into the phone, but the rest of the cable was detached.

Flight 1282 was forced to turn back minutes after takeoff, when the panel broke loose from the fuselage. None of the 171 passengers aboard the Max 9 jet was seriously injured. It landed safely back in Portland about 20 minutes after takeoff, having reached more than 16,000 feet (4,900 meters) in altitude before turning around.

The US Federal Aviation Administration temporarily grounded more than 170 Max 9 aircraft to conduct safety checks before they are returned to service.

Read also:

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today