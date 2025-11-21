Tech
AI boom - Big Tech’s creative financing is fooling no one: Shuli Ren
Big tech’s AI ambitions drive debt risk and rising borrowing costs
Key topics:
Tech giants face higher borrowing costs for off-balance-sheet AI projects
Meta and Oracle’s massive data-center deals spook bond and credit markets
Investment-grade tech bonds now carry wider spreads, yields climbing fast
By Shuli Ren