Tech
AI brings the dead to life – but presence remains an illusion
Exploring the ethics and emotional impact of AI-powered digital resurrections.
Key topics:
AI reanimates the dead for entertainment, education, or warning.
Resurrected figures evoke melancholy, lacking agency or consent.
Technology highlights limits of presence, memory, and human absence.
By Tom Divon* and Christian Pentzold*