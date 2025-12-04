AI CCTV becomes must-have tool to stop burglars in South Africa

Two prominent South African security companies say that cameras with artificial intelligence-based incident detection have become a must-have for protecting against home burglaries and invasions.

While closed-circuit television (CCTV) has long been used for protective surveillance of homes and businesses, its effectiveness in proactive security was limited as feeds need to be monitored constantly.

AI CCTV provides an intelligent early-warning system that recognises human movement, suspicious behaviour, perimeter intrusion, and tampering and sends an alert to a user or security company.

That can stop criminals long before they reach vulnerable points like gates, beams, windows, or roof access areas.

Bull Security spokesperson French Jooste told MyBroadband that AI-based CCTV is the “ultimate game-changer” in the industry.

“Unlike traditional systems that simply record events, AI-driven technology actively detects, analyses, and alerts in real time — often before criminals even gain access,” Jooste explained.

“This technology has been tried and tested in real operational environments, and the results speak for themselves.”