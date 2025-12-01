Tech
The Economist: Synthetic smut flooding the internet as AI upends porn industry
Synthetic smut will soon be flooding the internet, bringing new opportunities and perils
Key topics:
AI rapidly expands synthetic adult content, disrupting traditional industry
Deepfakes and nudify tools raise consent, safety, and legal concerns
Regulators struggle as AI outpaces laws on abuse and identity protection
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.
The Economist