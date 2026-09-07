The Economist: The AI jobs apocalypse that never arrived

18 August 2026, Brandenburg, Lübbenau: The first server cabinets are now in place inside the shell of the Schwarz Group's data center. On the same day, a media tour took place in Lusatia. The data center construction site was also on the itinerary. The Schwarz Group, parent company of Lidl and Kaufland, is investing approximately 11 billion euros in a new data center here on the outskirts of the Spreewald. The cornerstone was laid in November 2025. Two and a half billion are being invested in construction, with the remainder going toward IT infrastructure; there is no government funding. (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)
A worker in a data centrePhoto by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images
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