Tech
AI panic overhyped while evidence tells a slower story: Parmy Olson
Markets react to viral AI claims despite limited real-world impact
Key topics:
Viral AI claims stoke fear but lack solid evidence or data.
Market reacts to stories, not actual AI-driven job losses.
AI impact is gradual, uneven, and hard to predict accurately.
By Parmy Olson