Tech
Why your AI assistant is suddenly selling to you
Sponsored chats are changing the way digital advertising works
Key topics:
Chatbots are turning into ad platforms, inserting promos into chats
AI firms use ads to monetise chatbots and offset high development costs
Google, OpenAI, Microsoft and others test ads in AI chat products
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