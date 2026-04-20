Why your AI assistant is suddenly selling to you
Illustration: Fortunate Joaquin
Tech

Why your AI assistant is suddenly selling to you

Sponsored chats are changing the way digital advertising works
Published on

Key topics:

  • Chatbots are turning into ad platforms, inserting promos into chats

  • AI firms use ads to monetise chatbots and offset high development costs

  • Google, OpenAI, Microsoft and others test ads in AI chat products

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From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

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