Tech
Easy to build, AI trading bots creating terrifying financial risks
AI trading agents raise systemic risk from model monocultures and speed
Key topics:
AI-built autonomous trading platform created in six days
Model monocultures may trigger correlated market crashes
Regulators miss unregulated AI trading agents in markets
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By Darri Eythorsson