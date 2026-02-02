Tech
AI won’t bring you closer to God: Catherine Thorbecke
How AI is filling spiritual and emotional roles while shaping human choices
Key topics:
AI is increasingly used for therapy, guidance, and companionship.
People treat AI like a deity, drawn by its seeming omniscience.
Risks arise as chatbots shape beliefs, choices, and emotional reliance.
By Catherine Thorbecke