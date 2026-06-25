David Solomon’s “One Goldman Sachs” initiative presages how AI may transform banking jobs.
David Solomon’s “One Goldman Sachs” initiative presages how AI may transform banking jobs.Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg
Tech

AI won't fire your banker — but it will shrink his bonus

Investment banks are expanding AI use to capture client data and boost productivity, but it may reduce creativity, bonuses, and reshape hiring.
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