Nvidia’s Jensen Huang thinks you’d be “crazy” to question AI’s ROI.
Nvidia’s Jensen Huang thinks you’d be “crazy” to question AI’s ROI.Photographer: Lam Yik Fei/Bloomberg
Tech

AI’s reality check: The “never-ending utility bill” bites

AI boom meets reality: Soaring costs and uncertain returns
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Parmy Olson
BizNews
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