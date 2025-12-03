Tech
First Alphabet now Amazon launches chip to compete with Nvidia
Amazon accelerates its AI chip race with Trainium3 and upgraded Nova models to compete in a rapidly shifting industry.
Key topics:
Amazon launches Trainium3 chip to challenge Nvidia and Google
AWS bets on Anthropic to scale AI chip adoption
New Nova 2 AI models aim for better real-world performance
By Matt Day