America is experiencing a productivity miracle, sans AI (as yet)
Tech

America is experiencing a productivity miracle, sans AI (as yet)

AI hasn’t—yet—got much to do with it
Published on

Key topics:

  • US productivity surges after decade of post-GFC stagnation

  • Gains driven by services, energy boom, and tech adoption

  • Flexible US economy keeps growth strong despite shocks and policy risks

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From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

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