Tech
America is experiencing a productivity miracle, sans AI (as yet)
AI hasn’t—yet—got much to do with it
Key topics:
US productivity surges after decade of post-GFC stagnation
Gains driven by services, energy boom, and tech adoption
Flexible US economy keeps growth strong despite shocks and policy risks
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