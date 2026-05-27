Dario Amodei: Hard to pin down.
Dario Amodei: Hard to pin down. Photographer: Chance Yeh/Getty Images North America
Tech

Anthropic's newest AI tools are making customers decidedly nervous

Anthropic’s Mythos AI raises safety fears as autonomy grows and trust deepens
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Parmy Olson
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