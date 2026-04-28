Tech
Apple grandmaster Tim Cook is playing 3D chess in the accelerating AI race: Gautam Mukunda
Apple stays focused on its core strengths as rivals chase AI dominance.
Key topics:
Cook exit, Apple AI lag vs iPhone dominance debate
Apple’s choke point strategy vs risky AI spending race
Cash reserves give Apple optionality in future AI shift
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By Gautam Mukunda