ASML surges as AI boom fuels record chipmaking machine demand
Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Tech

ASML surges as AI boom fuels record chipmaking machine demand

AI-driven chip demand powers ASML’s growth despite China trade headwinds
Published on

Key topics:

  • AI boom fuels record demand for ASML’s advanced chip machines

  • China sales surge despite looming trade restrictions and risks

  • ASML reaffirms €60bn revenue target by 2030 amid global chip race

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Dasha Afanasieva and Sarah Jacob

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com