AWS outage disrupts major platforms and Amazon services

By Rose Henderson and Yazhou Sun
Amazon Web Services, the world’s largest cloud provider, suffered a widespread disruption on Monday morning that degraded services for several companies, including artificial intelligence company Perplexity and the Coinbase and Robinhood financial platforms.
AWS found a problem with a regional gateway on the US East Coast that’s causing the disruption and is working on “multiple parallel paths to accelerate recovery,” the Amazon.com Inc. company said on the AWS health dashboard. User complaints began spiking just after 7:30 a.m. London time, with data from Downdetector showing thousands of user reports.
Amazon’s cloud service is the most popular provider globally, underpinning a large chunk of the internet. It accounts for about a third of the cloud market, meaning any outage has major ripple effects.
Coinbase and Robinhood said that the AWS issue was affecting their services and Perplexity said the disruption had impacted the stability of its website. Other sites, including game sites Roblox and Fortnite and corporate messaging service Slack also had a jump in complaints about service disruptions that might be related to AWS, according to data from Downdetector.
Amazon’s own services also reported problems on Monday with user complaints rising for Alexa and the Ring home security system.
A representative for Amazon said the company was still investigating the outage and didn’t comment further when contacted by Bloomberg.
© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.