Black X dumps 2GB of ANC membership data online — Ramaphosa, Mashatile and Mantashe among 2.3 million records exposed
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Black X dumps 2GB of ANC membership data online — Ramaphosa, Mashatile and Mantashe among 2.3 million records exposed

Black X published alleged ANC member data online, exposing 2.3 million records, including details of senior officials.
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