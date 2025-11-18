Tech
Cassava, backed by Nvidia, aims to make AI affordable across Africa
Cassava Technologies expands AI access across Africa with $700M data center plan
Key topics:
Cassava plans $700m AI data centre expansion across Africa.
Partnership with Rockefeller to lower AI costs for nonprofits.
Initiative aims to boost African startups in agriculture, health, education.
By Loni Prinsloo and Antony Sguazzin