Tech
Chimps challenge our ideas of intelligence and AI supremacy: F.D. Flam
Chimps’ reasoning challenges human-centric views of intelligence and AI limits.
Key topics:
Chimps can reason, weigh evidence, and reflect on what they know.
Intelligence is often a subjective, culturally constructed concept.
AI lacks true metacognition despite vast knowledge and confidence.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By F.D. Flam