The Dell Inc. logo is seen on the back of an Inspiron 15 laptop.
The Dell Inc. logo is seen on the back of an Inspiron 15 laptop. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg
Tech

Dell takes aim at Apple with a $699 touch-screen laptop

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