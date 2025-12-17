Tech
The Economist: Job apocalypse? Humbug! AI is creating brand new occupations
Most needed: human skills
Key topics:
AI growth sparks new roles needing human expertise, not just coding.
Forward-deployed engineers embed AI tools into real-world settings.
AI risk, governance, and chief AI officers ensure safe, effective use.
