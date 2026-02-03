Tech
The Economist: AI threat to Google/Meta is one thing; is digital advertising really recession-proof?
An AI bubble is not big tech’s only worry. Are Meta and Google ads really recession-proof?
Key topics:
Silicon Valley fears an AI boom could be a bubble risk.
Big tech ad revenues may be hit in the next recession.
Digital ads remain cyclical despite efficiency gains.
