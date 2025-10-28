The Economist: Thank AI. It’s killing the rip-off economy

From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com

© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.Key topics:

AI is empowering consumers by removing sellers’ information advantages.

Everyday uses —from car leases to plumbing—show AI’s cost-saving potential.

The “rip-off economy” is fading as AI levels the playing field in markets.

