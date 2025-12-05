Tech
The Economist: How AI is rewiring childhood
The technology presents dazzling opportunities—and ominous risks
Key topics:
AI toys and tutors are reshaping how children learn and play.
Personalized AI can limit exposure to new ideas and social skills.
Schools must balance AI use with teaching human interaction.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.