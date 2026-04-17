Tech
The Economist: Could AI’s leading men become as powerful as Ford or Rockefeller?
For now, they are still a long way behind
Key topics:
Five AI leaders (Altman, Musk, Hassabis, etc) wield vast influence
History shows tycoons drive tech adoption and economic growth
AI mirrors past eras: concentrated power, risk, and regulation ahead
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