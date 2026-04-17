The Economist: Could AI’s leading men become as powerful as Ford or Rockefeller?
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Tech

The Economist: Could AI’s leading men become as powerful as Ford or Rockefeller?

For now, they are still a long way behind
Published on

Key topics:

  • Five AI leaders (Altman, Musk, Hassabis, etc) wield vast influence

  • History shows tycoons drive tech adoption and economic growth

  • AI mirrors past eras: concentrated power, risk, and regulation ahead

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From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

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