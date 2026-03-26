Tech
The Economist: Amazon’s unprecedented gamble on AI redemption might just work
Call it “The Bet-Everything Store”
Key topics:
Amazon launches record $200bn capex spree to boost AWS and AI.
Investments target OpenAI, data centres, chips, and cloud growth.
AWS aims to regain lead vs Microsoft and Google in AI cloud market.
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